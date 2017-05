Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Illinois Department of Transportation plans lane closures May 24 and 25 on the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River. Workers will be patching up the bridge deck.

The westbound right lane will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. It will also be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For everything you need to know before you go, check traffic