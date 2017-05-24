Man, 28, identified as victim of fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in northeast Columbia.
Police said in a news release that Cameron Scott Caruthers was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people who knew each other and that robbery doesn’t appear to be a motive.
One man was detained for questioning but has since been released.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police or a tips hotline.
38.951705 -92.334072