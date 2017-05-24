× Man accused of taking drugs behind the wheel, endangering child passenger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A Wood River, Illinois man was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court earlier this week for allegedly taking drugs while behind the wheel of a car and endangering the life of a child passenger as a result.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred November 22, 2016 in St. Louis County. The defendant, identified as 39-year-old Thomas Buie, allegedly passed out inside a running vehicle after injecting himself with drugs. The vehicle rolled onto the roadway and blocked traffic. A child was in the backseat of the car at the time.

No one was injured in the incident.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Buie with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.