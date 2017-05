× Margie’s Money Saver: Arctic Dreams 10″ Cooling Gel Mattress at Tanga online

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Here’s a hot deal on a cool mattress from Tanga online. Rest easy knowing you’re saving some money on this Arctic Dreams 10″ Cooling Gel Mattress. These retail for up to $1,000.

You can get one from $160 to $300, depending on what size you need.

The Arctic Dreams Mattress gets great reviews on Tanga and other sites. Plus it ships for free.

To learn more visit: Tanga.com