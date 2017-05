Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)-MoDOT is closing the Big Bend Bridge over Interstate 270, starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday. It will be closed for three months so that workers can remove and replace the bridge deck.

At times, MoDOT may close up to three lanes under the bridge on I-270 in both directions but those closures would only be done overnight.

The company plans to have the bridge open again before school starts in August.