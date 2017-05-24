× Police investigating death of 6-month-old girl in Alorton

ALORTON, IL (KTVI)- Police in Alorton are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Mariah McCorkle died early Monday morning at Touchette Regional Hospital.

The St. Clair County Coroner says McCorkle lived in the 4700 block of McCasland Avenue. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed at this time.

The Child Death Investigations Task Force is handling the case.