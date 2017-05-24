Protesters debate removal of Confederate statue in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

two dozen people showed up at the Confederate Monument in Forest Park Tuesday night to debate its removal.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the groups were mostly peaceful in their separate protests.

The monument was put in the spotlight recently after Mayor Lyda Krewson joined in the call to have it removed from the public park. Krewson said she will have the money raised to take down the Confederate Monument in Forest Park and move it to storage within the next 30 days.

Back in 2015, former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay decided the monument, celebrating the Confederacy, should be moved to a museum, but that private donors will have to pay for it. It has stood in the park for a century, but some feel in the 21st century, monuments to the southern cause during the Civil War are out of place in public places and belong in museums.

It’s an argument some began making as an attachment to a national debate about the appropriateness of displaying the Confederate Flag rekindled after the racially motivated church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Krewson said she understands some people want the monument to stay because it is a part of history, but she feels it is hurtful to a lot of people in St. Louis and it is time to take it down.

Civil War Confederate monument in Forest Park spray painted last night, workers already cleaning it this morning #stl. pic.twitter.com/YfWFcWD8fB — David Carson (@PDPJ) May 24, 2017

Opposing groups at Confederate monument in Forest Park. pic.twitter.com/aJYeQ072F2 — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) May 23, 2017

Opposing groups debate merits of keeping Confederate Memorial in Forest Park. #STL pic.twitter.com/1rXAyPAzeO — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) May 24, 2017