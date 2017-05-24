× Special prosecutor to probe Macon County misconduct claims

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ A special prosecutor has been named to investigate misconduct allegations involving Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports Bloomington defense attorney Stephanie Wong has been appointed. She’s a former McLean County prosecutor.

The allegations come from a petition filed in September by a Macon County board member and a local attorney alleging misconduct, including allowing employees to engage in electioneering. Other claims are that Scott used his county-owned phone for political and personal use.

Scott has denied wrongdoing. He declined comment Tuesday.

DeWitt County Circuit Judge Karle Koritz said in a court order that efforts to find a special prosecutor in state’s attorney’s offices weren’t successful. Koritz says the appointment of a private attorney is “necessary and appropriate.”

___

Information from: Herald & Review