ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has launched an aggressive campaign to help combat crime.

Gardner is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to get violent offenders off the streets. She is also visiting schools encouraging students to get an education and avoid a life of crime.

Gardner says improving relations between the community and the Circuit Attorney's Office is also a top priority because she wants crime victims and witnesses to feel comfortable coming forward with information and be protected.