ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-A 16-year-old collapsed during class after consuming too much caffeine. David Cripe, a healthy teen with no other substances in his body, died of heart failure due to too much caffeine.

Pediatrician Dr. Diana Roukoz, with Mercy Children’s┬áHospital, gives a warning for all parents about the dangers of caffeine.