Tax break for disabled vets has St. Clair County scrambling to meet budget

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - An Illinois tax break is making waves, not only impacting crucial services, but also leading to higher taxes for others.

The break allows some people to completely eliminate their property taxes. It was passed in Illinois with the best of intentions, because it allows a disabled veteran to eliminate their property taxes.

Our Fox Files investigation found people in expensive homes, sometimes disabled from sleep apnea, and it’s causing shortfalls in the millions. Veteran David Martin said the program eliminating property taxes has saved him.

“My little raggedy piece of house here, I bought it for $47,800 and I still owe $51,000 for it. You get that? $47,800. I’ve been here for 14 years. I still owe $51,000 for it,” he said.

Martin said he’s lost money continuing to fight for disabilities he said the VA does not want to honor, including prostate cancer, which he believes he got from Agent Orange in Vietnam. He said the pesticide got in their water.

“The taste was so bad that I just knew I was going to starve to death before I got home,” Martin said. “And the bleach was in the water so bad that when you made bread it made great big pores (in the bread). You'd put jelly on the bread and have half of it on the table.”

Martin’s modest house is not the norm. According to our investigation, most veterans taking advantage of the tax break live in homes four to 12 times as expensive.

According to a database provided by St. Clair County, nearly 1,400 homeowners eliminated their property taxes last year. The number is growing.

According to the latest numbers from 2015, 105 homes valued from $300,000 to $600,000 no longer pay property taxes. And 413 homes, valued from $200,000 to $300,000, no longer pay property taxes. In all of the homes we visited on St. Clair County’s list, none of them revealed anything such as a wheel chair ramp, in which you could detect someone inside living with a disability.

However, certain taxing areas can see it in their budgets. “We knew it would be significant, we just didn`t know how much and it`s been increasing over the last two years, I think mostly because of awareness that people know they can apply for it,” O’Fallon City Administrator Walter Denton said.

Denton said everyone else’s property tax in O’Fallon, Illinois will now increase bout five percent.

“I just don’t think when the legislature was looking at this that statewide your average city might not have a concentration as you do down here around Scott Air Force Base,” he said.

Denton said the city budget doesn’t even rely on property taxes like the schools and libraries.

In February, we told you how it was hitting O'Fallon Township High School. Molly Scanlan said she's now wondering about the future of the library.

“It wasn’t really on the radar, like it wasn’t going to affect that many people, and then this budget year it’s like $30 million, so wow,” she said.

This at a time when Scanlan said she needs to fight for more money. “We’re used more than ever. If library use had gone down, I’d say fine,” she said. She’s a veteran herself; she served as a nurse in the Persian Gulf War. Scanlan said she’s talked to legislators about addressing the lost revenue. She said they agree with her, but will not act.

“They’re afraid of getting veterans mad at them,” Scanlan said.

St. Clair County is still compiling the numbers for 2016. Our investigation was based on 2015 information, but the numbers have grown since then. You can look at the complete database we used in our investigation, below.

This is a complete list of homes in St. Clair County taking advantage of the disabled veteran property tax break. Remember there's nothing wrong or illegal with people taking advantage of this tax break.

It was unanimously passed by Illinois legislators to help disabled vets. The county database does not make it easy to search, because they list homes by parcel number.

If you're interested in a home, you'll have to do what we did in our investigation and search that parcel number on the county's search site.

You'll see there are three categories of disabled vets. DV1 means a veteran disabled 30-49 percent, which gets them a $2,500 exemption. DV2 = 50-69 percent disabled and nets a $5,000 exemption. DV3 = 70-100 percent exemption and gives that homeowner the ability to eliminate their property taxes.