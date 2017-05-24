× University City police still searching for Jewish Cemetery vandalism suspects

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)- Police are still looking for the people who vandalized a Jewish cemetery in February. More than 150 monument stones were toppled at Chesed Shel Emeth on February 20th 2017. Despite an overwhelming amount of manpower devoted to the investigation authorities have yet to identify a suspect.

Investigators say they have reviewed more than 100 hours of video footage and canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods to talk to possible witnesses. University City police have also been in communication with federal law enforcement about the investigation.

The Anti-Defamation League for offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the perpetrators. Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying any possible suspects. Call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.