Visit Clifford at The Magic House

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Make no bones about it, The Magic House is going to the dogs. Carrie Hutchcraft is Clifford’s best friend is here to explain what the big dog is doing.

Kids can visit a colossal nine-foot high Clifford with a tail to slide down, just like Emily Elizabeth does on the television show. Children can help fill Clifford’s big dog bowl with bones using a conveyor belt, and find ‘bone’-ifide treasures at t-bone’s beach.

Browse the Norman Bridwell Art Retrospective and see 50 years (that’s 350 dog-years!) of artwork and stories by the creator and award-winning author of Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Adventures with Clifford The Big Red Dog is sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors. The Nine Network of Public Media is the local media sponsor. The exhibit will be at The Magic House May 20 through September 4, 2017 and is free with Museum admission.