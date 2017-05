Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was the soccer shot heard and seen around the world, thanks to ESPN. Last Thursday during a local girls high school soccer game, Webster Groves playing Rockwood Summit, Webster goalie Megan McClure scores on a free kick from 52 yards out. That play turned out to be the number one play on ESPN's Sports center show! McClure's long kick turned out to be the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Webster Groves victory.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow talked to McClure about her epic goal.