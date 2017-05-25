Dancing principal surprises Imperial students at prom in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Principal of Windsor High School Principal showed students that he really knows how to dance. Jason Naucke surprised the crowd attending prom at the Casa Loma Ballroom in St. Louis with a routine that has gone viral. The clip posted to Facebook by Teri Brannon has been seen more than 43,000 times.