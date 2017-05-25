Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY MAY 26, 2017:
.
Severe weather concerns on Saturday
.
The long holiday weekend gets going for a lot of folks on this Friday…not for us in the weather department. Friday is mainly a quiet day…a mix of clouds and sun…warmer and more humid…maybe a spot late day storm…lets think mainly a dry day…spot is the key word…quiet Friday night.The ideas on the Holiday weekend have not changed:
Saturday…partly sunny with developing rain and storms going thru the afternoon…especially late day and all of Saturday night…some storms could be strong to severe( lets keep an eye on that…stay alert…heavy rain, lightning, high winds and possible tornadoes)…Sunday…early morning wet…then turning partly sunny…79 for the high and Monday looks good…partly to mostly sunny skies and in the 70’s. The problem time is late Saturday afternoon and night…this is a wet time…so lets stay up to date especially with strong to severe storms in play.