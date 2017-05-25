× Leake Dominates. Cardinals Pound Dodgers 6-1

Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake continued the fine start to his 2017 season with another dominating performance in the Cardinals 6-1 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night out in Los Angeles, CA. Leake threw just 98 pitches over eight innings, allowing just one run. His league best ERA is now down to 1.91. Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games, hitting his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning. Jedd Gyorko had three hits for the Redbirds. With the win, Leake now has a 5-2 record. Tyler Lyons back from injury, pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Cards.

The victory ups the Cardinals season record to 23-20. Michael Wacha will pitch in the final game of this Cards vs Dodgers series. That game will decide who wins the three game set.