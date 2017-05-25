Lindenwood University MO’s Baseball Team Going to NCAA Division II Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lions of Lindenwood University in St. Charles baseball team is heading to Grand Prairie, Texas for the NCAA Division II Championships. Lindenwood won the Central Region Championship to advance to the National title series. They are just one of eight teams remaining for the Division II crown. The Lions begin play in Texas, this coming Saturday, May 27th.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the Lions baseball success story that has a definite local flavor to it.