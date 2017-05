BADEN, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating a double-shooting Thursday morning in Baden. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Canaan Avenue, east of Interstate 70. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Homicide detective have been called in.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. This is a developing story.

DEVELOPING: Stl city police homicide detectives on scene on Canaan east of 70. 2 victims transported from scene. pic.twitter.com/wX6rYU5VlA — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) May 25, 2017