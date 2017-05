× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 70% off work out gear at 6pm.com

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Get in shape for summer and save on work out gear. Right now at 6pm.com, get up to 70 percent off brand names like Nike, Under Armour, Reebok and more.

Check out styles for men and women, with mark downs on shoes, shirts and shorts.

Get free shipping when you buy any two items or spend $50.

To shop visit: 6pm.com