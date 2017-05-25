× Missouri Attorney General sues Farmington man over misleading law enforcement memorial claims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- A St. Francois County man who has appeared shoulder to shoulder with police in photos and in events around Missouri and Illinois has been accused by the State of Missouri of misleading donors to what he claims is an effort to honor officers injured or killed in the line of duty.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday that his office has filed for an injunction against Terry Lemons, of Farmington, saying that Lemons falsely claimed that his Thin Blue Line Tahoe was a non-profit corporation while pitching businesses for donations. Lemons’ website displays a Chevy Tahoe decked out in patriotic colors and is billed as “a memorial dedicated to honor Fallen officers and K9’s, and includes photos of Lemons with injured Ballwin police offcer Mike Flamion and St. Louis County Police officers. A review of the website Thursday could not locate claims of a non-profit status. It is not a registered non-profit with the Attorney General’s office.

Hawley’s office says Lemons used the donations to outfit his personal vehicle and spent the rest on bars, restaurants and the online dating site, match.com.

Lemons could not be reached for comment Thursday.