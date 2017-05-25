× MoDOT closes Big Bend Bridge over I-270 for three months

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)-The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Big Bend Bridge over Interstate 270 Thursday, May 25 at 5 a.m. It will be closed for three months, while crews remove and replace the bridge deck.

At times, MODOT may close up to three lanes under the bridge on I-270 in both directions. Those closures would be done between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers will be able to use the ramp from the east side of the bridge to access northbound I-270 and the ramp from southbound I-270 to the west side of the bridge.

They will need to find alternate routes to get from one side of the bridge to the other.

MODOT expects to have the Big Bend Bridge open before school starts in August.