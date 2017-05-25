× Nurses taken hostage in Chicago area hospital standoff sue

CHICAGO (AP) _ Two nurses held hostage by a jail inmate at a suburban Chicago hospital have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were assaulted during the standoff earlier this month.

Police fatally shot Tywon Salters May 13 at a Geneva hospital. He was being hospitalized when he took a Kane County correctional officer’s gun and held nurses hostage.

The lawsuit alleges Salters was a known “high security risk,” yet one officer assigned to him was found sleeping and another unshackled him. The complaint claims a private security company failed to keep hospital employees safe.

The nurses, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege they were beaten. One says she was sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The sheriff’s department referred questions to the state’s attorney, who declined comment.