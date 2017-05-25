Pi Pizzeria offers free pie for journalists May 25

ST. LOUIS, MO- Pi Pizzeria is offering free pizza for journalists to celebrate “Love a Journalist Day.”

Just bring a press credential, business card or other identifier to any Pi location on May 25 and get a free pizza.

“In light of the physical & figurative assaults on our journalists and real news we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news.”

The home of deep dish and thin crust pizza has five locations in the St. Louis area; Central West End, Chesterfield, Downtown, Kirkwood and The Delmar Loop.

Visit pi-pizza.com for additional information and locations.

No purchase is necessary.

It's Love a Journalist Day at Pi. (aka FREE PIZZA for Journalists)

Thank you for making us more informed, critical thinkers! pic.twitter.com/atiTIbl2Dj — ⓟⓘ (@pistl) May 25, 2017

LOVE A JOURNALIST DAY AT PI.

(aka FREE PIZZA for those hardworking folks who bring us real news) pic.twitter.com/OSwQY6bdCN — Chris Sommers (@sommerscm) May 25, 2017