Pi Pizzeria offers free pie for journalists May 25

ST. LOUIS, MO- Pi Pizzeria is offering free pizza for journalists to celebrate “Love a Journalist Day.”
Just bring a press credential, business card or other identifier to any Pi location on May 25 and get a free pizza.
“In light of the physical & figurative assaults on our journalists and real news we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news.”
The home of deep dish and thin crust pizza has five locations in the St. Louis area; Central West End, Chesterfield, Downtown, Kirkwood and The Delmar Loop.
Visit pi-pizza.com for additional information and locations.
No purchase is necessary.