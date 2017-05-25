× Police: Killings in St. Louis city and county are connected

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators in both St. Louis city and county say the same suspect is responsible for a pair of murders Thursday morning.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block Canaan Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. In that case, a man and woman were shot. The woman pronounced dead at the scene and the man rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the male victim, a man in his 50s, had called for a burned out street light in an alley to be replaced. The suspect shot the male victim while he was talking with a utility worker. The female victim was shot and killed a short time later.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue, mid-90s pickup truck with a camper shell.

The next shooting took place at the Conoco gas station in the 3600 block of Dunn Road in north St. Louis County. Authorities said the suspect opened fire at victims while they were in the parking lot. Both the suspect and victims drove away from the scene. The victim’s vehicle went to a nearby hospital. One man in the car died as a result of the shooting.

Investigators have not identified any of the victims in either incident.

Police released a pair of images of the suspect’s vehicle: