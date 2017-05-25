Road worker struck in hit ‘n run days before he was set to retire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KTVI) – The family of a man who was struck by a vehicle while working road construction is looking for answers.

Doug Hindle was working on a repaving project along Heege Road in Affton when he a truck ran over him and fled the scene.

On May 18 around 1:30 a.m. Kathy Hindle got a phone call that her husband Doug had been hit by a car and was being taken to the hospital.

She said Doug was rushed to the hospital where he had immediate surgery for an aortic tear and has had multiple surgeries since then.

“He has broken arms, broken pelvis, both of his legs are broken a, head injury and he has third degree asphalt burns on the upper part of his body,” Kathy said.

Doug had been a laborer for 24 years and just recently decided it was time to retire. Kathy said this was going to be his last job and now suddenly both of their lives have stopped.

Witnesses said the driver who hit Doug ran over him, accelerated and almost hit two other crews, then took off.

The car is described as a late model Chevy or GMC, white extended cab truck with heavy front end damage.

Kathy is hoping that some recognizes the car or notices that a friend or neighbor’s car of that description has been missing.

The Laborers Local 110 Union is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477.

The family has established a fundraising link to help cover medical expenses.