Song of the Day – Grafton, Illinois!

Wanna get away but want to stay close to home? How about a getaway to beautiful Grafton, Illinois?
Win an overnight stay, adventure, and a dining package to Grafton!
Prize includes: lodging for 2 for one night. Accommodations at the Pere Marquette Lodge, gift certificates to Buena Vista, the Pere Marquette Lodge restaurant, Grafton Oyster Bar, The Loading Dock, and Knotty By Nature. Also, 2 Raging Rivers passes, breakfast for two at Peace of Quiche, a River Rambler Cruise, passes to the Grafton Zipline at Aerie’s Resort, passes to the River Wrestling Match, and passes for the Grafton Ferry!
Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, May 25th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.