Suspicious fires hit same block of north city neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-An investigation is underway for suspicious fires overnight in the same block of a north city neighborhood. St. Louis Bomb and Arson investigators may be called in.

The fires began in the same block of vacant home on Ashland Avenue near Vandeventer.

A neighbor spotted smoke coming from a second floor window on of one home and called 911. Firefighters realized they had been started at several spots inside that house.

As firefighters battled that fire, another fire broke out at a home just down the block. The potential for danger was extremely high.

"A vacant home can quickly extend to an occupied home and these homes are relatively close together so its placing the community and it's neighbors at great risk, however we got a very good knockdown on the fires. We were very aggressive department. So with early notification we always get here and get a very quick knockdown on the fire but it still places others in harm including firefighters that respond to these fires," said Captain Garon Mosby.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of these fires.