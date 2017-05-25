× Teenager arrested after Columbia school shooting threat

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A 15-year-old student is facing a possible felony charge after allegedly threatening a shooting at Battle High School in Columbia.

Police said in a news release the student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after school administrators reported a rumor about a possible school shooting on the last day of school.

An investigation determined enough information existed to arrest the male student on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, which is a felony.

The student’s name was not released.

Police said officers were confident the threat was eliminated but more officers will be at the school on Thursday.