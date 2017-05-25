Truck carrying pesticide overturns near I-270 and the South County Mall

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A tractor trailer carrying solid pesticides has overturned near the South County Mall. The accident is on the ramp from southbound I-270 to northbound I-55. An ambulance is on the scene. It is not clear if anyone was injured in this accident.

A hazmat team is helping to clear the accident. It is not clear what kind of pesticides the truck was carrying or how dangerous they are.

It could be some time before the truck and hazardous materials are removed from the scene. MoDOT advises using an alternate route to avoid a traffic backup. Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.