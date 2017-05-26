Cardinals lose to Dodgers, 7-3

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda fell into a 3-0 hole in the first inning of his first start for the Dodgers in two weeks coming off the disabled list.

Then, the Japanese right-hander rallied Los Angeles to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night in the series finale.

Maeda (4-2) drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the fourth off Michael Wacha and turned an inning-ending double play in the fifth to help the Dodgers take two of three from the Cardinals.

Maeda allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out four and walked two.

He missed 13 games with a tight left hamstring while on the DL since May 11. Maeda got off to a rocky start in his return, giving up Jedd Gyorko’s two-run double and Yadier Molina’s RBI single in the first.

The Dodgers took over from there.