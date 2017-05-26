× Chicago teen charged with pinning officer with vehicle

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man who was shot by police after he allegedly slammed into an officer with a stolen car has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say 18-year-old Kayin Wise also faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing from police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police say two plainclothes officers stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning they believed was stolen. The officers got out of their vehicle. Authorities say Wise then sped off, hitting another vehicle and a fence before pinning one of the officers against a vehicle.

The officer suffered serious leg injuries. Police say the officer shot Wise, wh was taken to the hospital and was stable.