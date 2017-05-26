Group tries to break record for longest baseball game ever played

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGET, IL (KTVI) – Extra, extra, extra innings; all weekend long. Local baseball players are looking to slide into the record books with a round-the-clock game. So if you like a good 7th inning stretch, or even a 77th inning stretch, you're in luck.

St. Charles native and Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buherle threw out that first pitch at 8 a.m. Friday at GCS Stadium in Sauget. For the next three days, players on the Blues and the Greys will eat, sleep, and play baseball round the clock.

The players are raising money for The Mission Continues.

A Guinness World Record was set at GCS Stadium in 2015 for a 70-hour game. These players are aiming to play 75 continuous hours, putting the last pitch around Monday morning at 10 a.m.