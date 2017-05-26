Man slips off platform at Central West End MetroLink Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A man was injured after falling between a MetroLink train and platform overnight. The accident happened just before midnight at the Central West End Station, at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Children's Place.

Police say the man slipped off of the island style platform and got his leg caught between the train and the platform. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor injury.

MetroLink service was switched to shuttle buses between Grand and Forest Park for roughly 30 minutes during the incident.