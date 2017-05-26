Man wanted for murders in St. Louis city, county captured in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A man wanted for murders Thursday in St. Louis city and county has been taken into custody. He was captured around 10 p.m. Thursday in Tennessee.

Casey Lowery, 36, was wanted for a double shooting that left one woman dead along with a another murder on Dunn Road in north St. Louis County.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block Canaan Avenue. A 52-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were shot in the head. The woman, identified as Keiva Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The male victim called for service on a burned out street light in an alley to be replaced. Lowery allegedly shot him while he was talking with a utility worker. Jones was shot and killed a short time later.

Police say Lowery fled the scene in a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado, grey/blue in color, with Missouri license plates 3FT420.

The second shooting happened at the Conoco gas station in the 3600 block of Dunn Road. Authorities say Lowery opened fire at victims while they were in the parking lot. Both Lowery and the victim, 28-year-old Andre Jones of Dellwood, drove away from the scene.

Jones went to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lowery with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the gas station killing.

