Margie’s Money Saver: Veterans deals for Memorial Day
ST. LOUIS-On this holiday weekend, many families will gather but it’s also a time to remember those who died serving this country. There are many deals for active and veterans of the military.
Restaurant McCormick and Schmick’s is offering a free Memorial Day meal. O’Charley’s has a BOGO deal too!
Hooters is offering a free entree with valid I.D.
Retailers JCPenney, Home Depot, Kohl’s and more also have various discounts.
To find more deals visit: eatdrinkdeals.com