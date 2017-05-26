× Margie’s Money Saver: Veterans deals for Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS-On this holiday weekend, many families will gather but it’s also a time to remember those who died serving this country. There are many deals for active and veterans of the military.

Restaurant McCormick and Schmick’s is offering a free Memorial Day meal. O’Charley’s has a BOGO deal too!

Hooters is offering a free entree with valid I.D.

Retailers JCPenney, Home Depot, Kohl’s and more also have various discounts.

To find more deals visit: eatdrinkdeals.com