Missouri Highway Patrol “Move Over Law” crackdown along I-70

ST. LOUIS- Extra Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers are along a stretch of I-70 today in St. Charles County. They are pulling over drivers and enforcing violations, including Missouri`s 'Move Over' law.

Thirteen troopers are taking part in what`s called the 'Hazardous Moving Move Over Project.'

This all started before 6 a.m. Friday along I-70 west near Highway 79 in O`Fallon. Troopers will be in that area until about 6 p.m. tonight.

They are running radar on westbound 70 drivers then pulling them over for violations including speeding. Once they pull drivers over, troopers are watching to see if cars violate the 'Move Over' law when they pass the trooper.

The 'Move Over' law in Missouri says if a law officer is pulled over on the shoulder with a car, you have to move over one lane to the left to give the law officer room to safely work. If cars don`t do that, then troopers are pulling them over for violating the law.

The importance of the move over law was illustrated in March. That`s when two troopers were in a Missouri Highway Patrol unit that was hit by a tractor trailer which did not move over.

The troopers were on the shoulder of 270 just after a traffic stop when the crash happened. The troopers survived but are still off the road now recovering from their injuries.

Illinois` 'Move Over' law is actually more expansive than Missouri`s statute.

In Illinois, you have to move over not only for emergency vehicles but also for disabled vehicles on the roadside with flashers activated.