Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on EB I-70 at Branch

ST. LOUIS, MO – Fire and EMS are on the scene of a serious crash on eastbound I-70 at Branch near downtown St. Louis. Multiple cars are involved, possibly a police vehicle.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

According to reports, some east and westbound lanes are currently closed. As a result, motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

