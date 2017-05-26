Program aims to keep seniors cool and safe during the summer months

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Cool Down St. Louis and Ameren Missouri kicked off the 12th annual Save Our Seniors program. The project, which runs during the summer months, helps prevent heat-related deaths among the elderly and others who suffer without air conditioning.

If you or someone you know is need of cooling assistance, visit CoolDownSTL.org.