× Severe weather concerns run high…Dave Murray

Severe weather concerns run high…Dave Murray

.

Saturday: Morning and early afternoon clouds with some sun…then clouds take over…warm and humid…near 85 degrees. A few spot storms around any time during the day…but expect a fair share of dry time. Thunderstorms…some strong to severe…come alive late day and most of the night. Lets stay up to date during this time(see map) Timing ideas 4pm to 11pm… everyone gets rain and storms the focus on severe weather will be STL and points south. Since its a holiday…stay up to date and alert during this period.

.

Sunday: Partly sunny…70’s to near 80…maybe a left over shower early morning.

.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and in the 70’s.