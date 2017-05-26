SSM Health Medical Minute: Baby Boomers being diagnosed with Hepatitis C

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As baby boomers head into retirement some of then are carrying a silent disease. Nowadays, Hepatitis C is being diagnosed more in that generation and gastroenterologist Patrick McDonough and other doctors at SSM Health DePaul Hospital are seeing more cases everyday.

Experts say the biggest cause for cases in this generation is that blood supplies weren't tested for Hep-C until after 1992, leaving many with the disease in their system. Especially those who received blood transfusions before testing. And while people can live for decades without knowing they're infected, liver disease and cancer are symptoms eventually that start to surface.

But there is good news. More medications are available with less side effects and cure rates that were once 40% have more than doubled over the years.