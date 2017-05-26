Two bodies located in park in north city neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and St. Louis homicide detectives were called to the scene of a double murder in a north city park.

The shooting happened late Friday afternoon in Gregory J. Carter Park, located behind Northwest High School in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Officers found the bodies of two African-American males laying face down in a grassy area. They had each been shot several times. Police have not released the victims’ names.

At present, a police spokesman said investigators are trying to determine how long the victims had been dead, since there were no calls for shots fired in the area for the last 10 hours.

It’s also unclear if this case is connected to any recent shootings in the area.

Authorities said they didn’t locate any weapons at the scene or any evidence of drugs or alcohol.

Police have not identified a possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-241-2677.