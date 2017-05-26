Weekends on the Web: Memorial Day Weekend Events

(KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends On The Web: Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2017
Military Remembrances: Monday, May 29
- Jefferson Barracks – South St. Louis County – Time: 10:00am
Several area veterans organizations will participate. Visitors are encouraged to use the Koch Road exit from Interstate 255 and park in the shuttle lots at the JB VA Medical Center.
- St. Peters, MO – Time: 10:00am
Come to the Veterans Memorial at City Centre to honor all those American soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
- O’Fallon, MO. – Time: 11:00am
Meet at the Veterans Memorial Walk
- Alton, IL – Time: 10:00am
Oldest consecutive running Memorial Day parade in the nation, dating back to 1868. It begins at the intersection of College and Washington Avenues.
- Belleville, IL - Time: 9:30 am
The route ends at Walnut Hill Cemetery where participants and spectators are welcome to remain for the Memorial Day Program, starting at 11 am.
- O’Fallon, IL: Time: 11:30am
O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive.
St. Louis County Greek Fest
Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Town and Country, MO
Saturday & Sunday: 11am-9pm, Monday: 11am-8pm
Whether you're of Greek decent or just love ethnic cuisine, our Greek Fest is a lively environment destination in which you can experience the Greek community's deeply rooted traditions and heritage.
http://stlouisgreekfest.com/
Missouri River Irish Fest
Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, Missouri
Saturday 9am-11pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm Admission: Free
St. Charles celebrates its Irish heritage a few months after St. Patrick's Day. Festival will feature storytelling, athletics, food, and traditional crafts. The Children's Area has face painting, Irish crafts, a fairy tea party and Irish Dance demonstrations.
www.moriveririshfest.com
Mississippi Nights Music Festival
Date: Saturday, March 27 (Friday night too) Venue: Laclede's Landing, Downtown St. Louis
Saturday: 3:00pm-Midnight
Admission: $10.00 (Kids 15 & under are Free)
Named in honor of the much beloved former concert venue, the Mississippi Nights Festival will feature dozens of local artists. The Friday night concerts are free at the Archground’s new North Gateway. Landing restaurants and vendors will be selling food and drinks throughout the festival.
http://lacledeslanding.com/1st-annual-mississippi-nights-music-festival/
St. Louis Ribfest
Date: Saturday-Monday, May 27-29 (Opens Friday night) Venue: January-Wabash Memorial Park, Ferguson, MO
Saturday & Sunday: 11am-10pm; Monday: 11am-7pm Admission: Free
Numerous food vendors, including national BBQ champions and local favorites, live music, and children’s' activities. Shuttles will be available from off-site parking.
https://www.facebook.com/STLRibfest/
Schlafly Art Outside
Date: Saturday - Sunday, May 27-28 Venue: Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO
Saturday: 10am-10pm Sunday: Noon-4pm (Opens Friday night)
Admission: Free
Art Outside is a three-day celebration of local artists. The festival features the works of 50 St. Louis artists. There's also live music, food, and plenty of Schlafly beer on tap.
http://schlafly.com/events/calendar/2017/05/27/ArtOutside/
African Arts Festival
Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 Venue: World's Fair Pavilion, Forest Park
Saturday: 10am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-8pm; Monday: 10am-6pm
Admission: Free
The three-day celebration includes live music and entertainment, an African marketplace and food court. There's also a children's village with crafts and activities for the kids
http://www.stlafricanartsfest.com/
Eckert's Memorial Day Festival
Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL
Time: 10am-5pm each day Admission: Free (Fees for some activities)
Eckert's Orchards in Belleville celebrates Memorial Day with a three-day festival complete with music, food, wagon rides, and special kid's activities.
http://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events/
Twain on Main
Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 Venue: Historic Hannibal's North Main Street, Hannibal, MO
Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: 10am-4pm
Join in the fun with music, games, and performances in the three entertainment areas celebrating Mark Twain's classic books
http://www.historichannibalmo.com/twain-on-main-home/
SPRING TO DANCE Festival
Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 (Starts Friday) Venue: Touhill Performing Arts Center, UMSL Campus
Time: 7:30pm each night Tickets: $15.00
This festival brings together 30 professional dance companies from across the country for three unique nights over Memorial Day weekend.
https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/s2d2017ab
St. Louis Symphony’s Gypsy Caravan
Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: The Family Arena, Saint Charles, MO
Times: 7am-5pm
Admission: Early Bird (7:00-9:00am): $20; General (9:00am-5:00pm): $10
One of the largest antique, craft and flea markets in the Midwest, raising more than $3.5 million in support of the Saint Louis Symphony. There is free parking at The Family Arena and three off-site parking locations with multiple air-conditioned motor coach shuttles.
https://www.stlsymphony.org/gypsycaravan/
Cobblestone Nationals Car Show
Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Fast Lane Classic Cars, Saint Charles, MO
Times: 9am-5pm - Car registration from 8:00am to 11:00am. Day of registration is $20.
With 32 classes and over 400 cars registered, you’re guaranteed to see a huge variety of classic and muscle cars, motorcycles, and specialty cars.
http://www.historicstcharles.com/includes/events/Cobblestone-Nationals-Car-Show/1107/
The Great Pizza Bicycle Ride
Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Millstadt City Park , Millstadt, Illinois
Registration: 7:30am-10:00am Day of registration: $16.00 ($11 members)
Ride along the scenic Mississippi River bluffs and through the Illinois countryside. Enjoy fresh pizza afterwards with fellow cyclists in a picturesque town park.
http://trailnet.org/calendar/great-pizza-ride/
Cardinals Baseball
Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Busch Stadium
Monday: 1:15pm Tickets start around $11.00
Vs. Dodgers
http://stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com/schedule/