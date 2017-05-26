Weekends on the Web: Memorial Day Weekend Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends On The Web: Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2017

Military Remembrances: Monday, May 29

Jefferson Barracks – South St. Louis County – Time: 10:00am

Several area veterans organizations will participate. Visitors are encouraged to use the Koch Road exit from Interstate 255 and park in the shuttle lots at the JB VA Medical Center.

St. Peters, MO – Time: 10:00am

Come to the Veterans Memorial at City Centre to honor all those American soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Come to the Veterans Memorial at City Centre to honor all those American soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

O'Fallon, MO. – Time: 11:00am

Meet at the Veterans Memorial Walk

Meet at the Veterans Memorial Walk

Meet at the Veterans Memorial Walk Alton, IL – Time: 10:00am

Oldest consecutive running Memorial Day parade in the nation, dating back to 1868. It begins at the intersection of College and Washington Avenues.

Belleville, IL - Time: 9:30 am

The route ends at Walnut Hill Cemetery where participants and spectators are welcome to remain for the Memorial Day Program, starting at 11 am.

The route ends at Walnut Hill Cemetery where participants and spectators are welcome to remain for the Memorial Day Program, starting at 11 am.

O'Fallon, IL: Time: 11:30am

O'Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive.

O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive.

St. Louis County Greek Fest

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Town and Country, MO

Saturday & Sunday: 11am-9pm, Monday: 11am-8pm

Whether you're of Greek decent or just love ethnic cuisine, our Greek Fest is a lively environment destination in which you can experience the Greek community's deeply rooted traditions and heritage.

http://stlouisgreekfest.com/

Missouri River Irish Fest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 (Opens Friday night) Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, Missouri

Saturday 9am-11pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm Admission: Free

St. Charles celebrates its Irish heritage a few months after St. Patrick's Day. Festival will feature storytelling, athletics, food, and traditional crafts. The Children's Area has face painting, Irish crafts, a fairy tea party and Irish Dance demonstrations.

www.moriveririshfest.com

Mississippi Nights Music Festival

Date: Saturday, March 27 (Friday night too) Venue: Laclede's Landing, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 3:00pm-Midnight

Admission: $10.00 (Kids 15 & under are Free)

Named in honor of the much beloved former concert venue, the Mississippi Nights Festival will feature dozens of local artists. The Friday night concerts are free at the Archground’s new North Gateway. Landing restaurants and vendors will be selling food and drinks throughout the festival.

http://lacledeslanding.com/1st-annual-mississippi-nights-music-festival/

St. Louis Ribfest

Date: Saturday-Monday, May 27-29 (Opens Friday night) Venue: January-Wabash Memorial Park, Ferguson, MO

Saturday & Sunday: 11am-10pm; Monday: 11am-7pm Admission: Free

Numerous food vendors, including national BBQ champions and local favorites, live music, and children’s' activities. Shuttles will be available from off-site parking.

https://www.facebook.com/STLRibfest/

Schlafly Art Outside

Date: Saturday - Sunday, May 27-28 Venue: Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Saturday: 10am-10pm Sunday: Noon-4pm (Opens Friday night)

Admission: Free

Art Outside is a three-day celebration of local artists. The festival features the works of 50 St. Louis artists. There's also live music, food, and plenty of Schlafly beer on tap.

http://schlafly.com/events/calendar/2017/05/27/ArtOutside/

African Arts Festival

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 Venue: World's Fair Pavilion, Forest Park

Saturday: 10am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-8pm; Monday: 10am-6pm

Admission: Free

The three-day celebration includes live music and entertainment, an African marketplace and food court. There's also a children's village with crafts and activities for the kids

http://www.stlafricanartsfest.com/

Eckert's Memorial Day Festival

Date: Saturday - Monday, May 27-29 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL

Time: 10am-5pm each day Admission: Free (Fees for some activities)

Eckert's Orchards in Belleville celebrates Memorial Day with a three-day festival complete with music, food, wagon rides, and special kid's activities.

http://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events/

Twain on Main

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 Venue: Historic Hannibal's North Main Street, Hannibal, MO

Saturday: 10am-5pm; Sunday: 10am-4pm

Join in the fun with music, games, and performances in the three entertainment areas celebrating Mark Twain's classic books

http://www.historichannibalmo.com/twain-on-main-home/

SPRING TO DANCE Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 (Starts Friday) Venue: Touhill Performing Arts Center, UMSL Campus

Time: 7:30pm each night Tickets: $15.00

This festival brings together 30 professional dance companies from across the country for three unique nights over Memorial Day weekend.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/s2d2017ab

St. Louis Symphony’s Gypsy Caravan

Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: The Family Arena, Saint Charles, MO

Times: 7am-5pm

Admission: Early Bird (7:00-9:00am): $20; General (9:00am-5:00pm): $10

One of the largest antique, craft and flea markets in the Midwest, raising more than $3.5 million in support of the Saint Louis Symphony. There is free parking at The Family Arena and three off-site parking locations with multiple air-conditioned motor coach shuttles.

https://www.stlsymphony.org/gypsycaravan/

Cobblestone Nationals Car Show

Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Fast Lane Classic Cars, Saint Charles, MO

Times: 9am-5pm - Car registration from 8:00am to 11:00am. Day of registration is $20.

With 32 classes and over 400 cars registered, you’re guaranteed to see a huge variety of classic and muscle cars, motorcycles, and specialty cars.

http://www.historicstcharles.com/includes/events/Cobblestone-Nationals-Car-Show/1107/

The Great Pizza Bicycle Ride

Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Millstadt City Park , Millstadt, Illinois

Registration: 7:30am-10:00am Day of registration: $16.00 ($11 members)

Ride along the scenic Mississippi River bluffs and through the Illinois countryside. Enjoy fresh pizza afterwards with fellow cyclists in a picturesque town park.

http://trailnet.org/calendar/great-pizza-ride/

Cardinals Baseball

Date: Monday, May 29 Venue: Busch Stadium

Monday: 1:15pm Tickets start around $11.00

Vs. Dodgers

http://stlouis.cardinals.mlb.com/schedule/