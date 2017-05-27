Enjoy local folk music during The Grand Market next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The countdown is on for The Grand Market: Fashion, Flowers + Folk with the local festival kicking off next weekend. Dan Higgins, Volunteer with The Focal Point, joins FOX 2 to share more about the event.

The Focal Point is a folk concert venue that's been around for decades and currently resides in Maplewood. The Focal Point prides itself in being the expert at sound, so the venue will be providing equipment and expertise to make sure local groups like Catching the Westbound sound just right while performing at The Grand Market.

If you'd like to join the upcoming fun, The Grand Market: Fashion, Flowers + Folk takes place on Sunday, June 4th from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at the .ZACK Building (3224 Locust, St. Louis, MO 63103).