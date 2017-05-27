It’s Your Birthday Inc. makes sure no child’s special day is overlooked

Posted 10:58 am, May 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57AM, May 27, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Rolanda Finch, founder of It's Your Birthday Inc., joins FOX 2 to share how volunteers throughout the community are making sure no child's birthday is overlooked.

It's Your Birthday Inc. is a local group that helps underprivileged children celebrate their birthdays.  The organization focuses on kids of domestic violence and on those living in homeless shelters.  It's Your Birthday Inc. throws a party in a variety of ways.  Finch's favorite is throwing a classroom party.  Parents can contact the organization and ask for a school party for their child.  It's Your Birthday Inc. goes into a child's school and provides all party materials for the class, giving the parents full credit.

If you or someone you know would like to throw a party for a child, call (314) 623-8301.

Volunteers and monetary donations are always needed and welcomed.  For more, visit: http://itsyourbirthdayinc.org/