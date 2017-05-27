× Man dead after hours-long standoff in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- One man is dead after an hours-long standoff between St. Louis Metropolitan police and an armed subject late Friday night in South St. Louis near the county border.

Authorities swarmed the area of Gravois and River Des Peres, evacuating several businesses and buildings as a precaution, as attention focused on a building at the corner of Hamburg Ave and Gravois, where a police source said the man was barricaded inside.

After midnight, police confirmed that a 33 year-old male was dead on scene after exchanging gunfire with authorities. Other information was not being released overnight, pending a Saturday news conference.