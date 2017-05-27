Severe weather expected Saturday afternoon

Significant severe weather event is expected for about 1/2 of the viewing area this afternoon into this evening. Destructive winds of 70+ mph., golf ball to baseball sized hail and a few tornadoes will all be possible with these storms. Although in any one location...storms will last 45 to 60 minutes or so. Here is more in this live update.