St. Louis boy pleading for peace in viral video meets firefighters

It was a story you first saw on FOX 2 : a young boy’s message about his crime concerns went viral.

That young boy, 6-year-old Jeffrey Laney, received a special gift Saturday morning. First responders with the Mid County Fire Protection District delivered a brand new bicycle to Jeffrey.

“It’s exciting that people want to give back,” said Leanndra Cheatham, Jeffrey’s mother. She said her son’s message has been heard by people all around the country. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions even referenced her son’s video during a recent speech.

“Regardless of who you are or where you’re from, you should always feel safe in your community, so I just hope this brings change all over,” Cheatham said.

Jeffrey was all smiles when he received his new bicycle. He also received a plastic firefighter helmet.

“It makes me so happy,” Jeffrey said.

His mother hopes all the people who have heard her son’s words will follow up with action.

“It’s about love. Just love one another and don’t be so hateful,” said Cheatham. “We want peace everywhere. You know, the time is now.”