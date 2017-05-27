Sunday showers possible, but severe weather not expected

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The strong storms Saturday produced extensive wind damage, with hurricane force winds common from Rolla to Potosi, as well as Farmington and points south.

The storms themselves have cleared the region to the south with just remaining clouds and spot showers

Saturday evening. The front will not clear the entire area until Sunday afternoon, so for that reason I do have to keep a chance for a couple of showers in the forecast southeast of St. Louis during the day Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s. Additional severe weather is not expected.