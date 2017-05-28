× 2 dead, 1 missing after flooding in Branson, Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered two bodies and are searching for a third person after their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters in Branson, Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2ruWvYI ) two others inside the vehicle Saturday night escaped to safety.

Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said the bodies of 37-year-old Antonio Finley and 17-year-old Kaliea Munn were found early Sunday. Authorities were still looking for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald.

Rescuers are searching Fall Creek and Lake Taneycomo near where the creek spills into the lake.

The flood victims were from Nashville, Arkansas. Police said they were in Branson for a basketball tournament that was being held at several sites in the city.